Ethiopian Diplomat Says Any Talks With Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Before talking about negotiations with the government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) should disarm, demobilize and turn over those responsible for crimes to face justice, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"The TPLF must completely disarm. We will not let negotiations provide an opportunity for the TPLF to rearm, reorganize and continue their military operations. Demobilization is essential because the people of Tigray who have largely been forced into the conflict because of a few criminal TPLF leaders need to get back to their lives and their families," he said.

The diplomat added that any peace negotiations must include the people of Tigray.

"We do not believe the TPLF in any way represents the people of Tigray. It represents a small clique of individuals who have commoditized the people of Tigray. Any such talks will have to be inclusive of all segments of Tigray society," he stated.

When further questioned if he thought peace talks could actually happen, the ambassador said, "The TPLF has publicly stated numerous times that they are not interested in peace talks, only military victory. The TPLF has no credibility. The government must continue to defend the people and country regardless of the price to be paid".

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.

9:10 3. Ethiopians Joining Army Out of Free Will As They See Enormous Threat to Nation - Diplomat

WASHINGTON, November 11 (Sputnik) - Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"Ethiopia has no conscription system. The hundreds of thousands who joined the defense forces are all volunteers. Truth be told, the number of volunteers on the waiting list exceeds the number of those who have joined. This is a massive response by Ethiopians from all corners of the country,' Arega said.

In early November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. The declaration allows the government to arrest anyone suspected of cooperating with terrorists. The TPLF has been designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government.

"The TPLF and allied terrorists infiltrate villages and towns and massacre innocent civilians, plunder their properties and kill their cattle. Ethiopians, young and old, men and women and everyone are outraged by the crimes of the terrorists and are determined to defeat and bring them to justice," Arega said. "These terrorist pose an existential threat to all Ethiopians. That is why there is a huge response to join the defense forces."

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray region. Hostilities have since been going on, despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by the government in June.