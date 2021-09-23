EU agency set to rule on Covid boosters in early October

The EU's drug watchdog expects to decide in early October whether to approve booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people aged over 16, a senior official said Thursday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The EU's drug watchdog expects to decide in early October whether to approve booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people aged over 16, a senior official said Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also set to rule at the same time on further doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people, its head of vaccine strategy Marco Cavaleri told a press conference.