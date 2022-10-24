EU Allocates Over $266,000 in Relief to Victims of Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict - Delegation

The European Union has provided over 270,000 euros ($266,000) in humanitarian relief to the victims of the armed conflict that broke out on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in mid-September, the EU delegation to Tajikistan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The European Union has provided over 270,000 Euros ($266,000) in humanitarian relief to the victims of the armed conflict that broke out on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in mid-September, the EU delegation to Tajikistan said on Monday.

"The aid will contribute to support about 12,000 people in some of the worst affected areas in Kyrgyzstan's Batken province and in Tajikistan's Sughd province, Rasht valley and Lakhsh districts. The EU funding supports the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan's and the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan in distributing much-needed cash grants to enable affected families in both countries - especially those who lost their homes," the delegation said in a statement.

In addition, the EU will provide health and hygiene promotion activities, as well as hygiene products and psychological support, according to the statement.

The delegation specified that over 150,000 people were forced to flee their homes over the lack of access to water and roads. The clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik troops damaged hundreds of houses, public facilities and infrastructure.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire border line, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, officials of the two countries signed a protocol where both countries agreed to cease the border fighting and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.