EU Central Asia Envoy Visits Uzbekistan, Gets Acquainted With Situation at Afghan Border

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala has arrived in southern Uzbekistan to learn about the situation at the Afghan border in the wake of hectic developments in the neighboring nation, the EU mission in Tashkent said on Monday.

The EU envoy's official visit to Uzbekistan is scheduled from August 20-26, the mission said in a statement.

"In relations to the latest events in Afghanistan, Ambassador Hakala went to [southern Uzbek city of] Termez on 21-23 August to get acquainted with the situation at the border. She met there with the Hokim of Sukhandarya region, Tura Bobolov and visited the Center for training Afghan citizens as well as the International logistics center 'Termiz Cargo Center,'" the mission said.

The EU envoy is also scheduled to meet with senior Uzbek officials, including government members and lawmakers, as well as with the representatives of local diplomatic missions and international organizations, the statement read.

"The visit reflects continuous interest of the European Union to further develop the positive relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan and to maintain a fruitful and open dialogue in all spheres of cooperation between the European Union and Uzbekistan," the mission added.

The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered the Afghan capital on August 15, causing the US-backed civilian government to fall. This has forced thousands of people to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan

With the security situation deteriorating in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan has become an intermediate evacuation point for Afghan nationals seeking escape to foreign countries.