MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Council of the European Union condemned on Tuesday Ankara's plans to reopen the town of Varosha in Cyprus and called on the Turkish government to immediately reverse all of its steps taken on Varosha in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar, the head of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, declared Varosha open for potential civilian resettlement. Varosha, located in Famagusta, was fenced off in line with UNSC resolutions, so that expelled Cypriot Greeks could return some day.

"The European Union strongly condemns Turkey's unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements made by the Turkish President and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on 20 July 2021 on the further reopening of the fenced-off town of Varosha.

The EU welcomes the ... [UN] Security Council's condemnation and expression of deep regret about the unilateral actions in Varosha that run contrary to the Security Council's previous resolutions and statements. The EU equally calls for the immediate reversal of these actions and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020," the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

The council stressed that Turkey should end restrictions on the freedom of movement of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus in Varosha, and pointed to the need to avoid further escalation.

If Turkey does not reverse its actions and resorts to new "provocations and unilateral actions in breach of international law," the EU could use "instruments at its disposal to defend its interests and ... uphold regional stability," the council warned.