EU Could Introduce 5th Round of Sanctions Against Belarus - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union may introduce the fifth round of sanctions against Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union may introduce the fifth round of sanctions against Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the EU added 78 individuals and eight organizations to its sanctions list on Belarus.

"This is the fourth round of sanctions.

I don't exclude to prepare a fifth round because it is the way we have to influence the behavior of those responsible for what is happening in Belarus. Also, the economic sanctions, when they will be taken, they will influence their behavior because they will create damage to the economy of the country," Borrell said at a press conference.