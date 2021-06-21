UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Could Introduce 5th Round Of Sanctions Against Belarus - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:37 PM

EU Could Introduce 5th Round of Sanctions Against Belarus - Borrell

The European Union may introduce the fifth round of sanctions against Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union may introduce the fifth round of sanctions against Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the EU added 78 individuals and eight organizations to its sanctions list on Belarus.

"This is the fourth round of sanctions.

I don't exclude to prepare a fifth round because it is the way we have to influence the behavior of those responsible for what is happening in Belarus. Also, the economic sanctions, when they will be taken, they will influence their behavior because they will create damage to the economy of the country," Borrell said at a press conference.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus May

Recent Stories

43 held; drugs, weapons seized

9 seconds ago

12 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

11 seconds ago

Police course held to enhance personnel's capacity ..

12 seconds ago

TotalEnergies starts Tour with new name and transf ..

4 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.