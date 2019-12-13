UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council President Confirms Prolongation Of Russia Sanctions For 6 Months

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:50 AM

EU Council President Confirms Prolongation of Russia Sanctions for 6 Months

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed on Friday that the bloc had decided to prolong the sanctions against Russia for six months.

On late Thursday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that leaders of the EU member states had decided to extend the sanctions for six months.

"Concerning Russia and Ukraine, we listened to the report prepared by France and Germany after the Normandy-format summit in Paris [held on December 9]. This was an opportunity to exchange opinions on the situation in the region and decide to prolong the sanctions for six months," Michel told reporters following the EU Summit.

He also stressed the need to implement the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris December

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

6 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

6 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

5 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.