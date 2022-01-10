EU Delegation in Kazakhstan Alarmed by Violence That Erupted Following Protests

The Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan on Monday expressed dismay about the wave of violence that followed mass unrest in Kazakhstan and conveyed the bloc's condolences to the families of the victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan on Monday expressed dismay about the wave of violence that followed mass unrest in Kazakhstan and conveyed the bloc's condolences to the families of the victims.

"On the National day of mourning the European Union deeply regrets the tragic loss of life. Delegation of the EU in Kazakhstan expresses its condolences to the families of the victims of the violence in Kazakhstan," the delegation said on Facebook.

The mission also referred to the Declaration by the High Representative on the situation in Kazakhstan released on Saturday, underscoring the EU's concern about the violence, which broke out following protests in Kazakhstan.

According to the declaration, the EU strongly condemns "widespread acts of violence" and calls for preventing further escalation, exercising restraint and "avoiding exploitation of unrest for other purposes."

Furthermore, the EU expressed its readiness to assist a peaceful resolution of the crisis, saying that "outside military support should respect the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens.

"

Mass protests in Kazakhstan started in the early days of 2022, with residents of western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting against a twofold increase in the price of liquefied gas. The protests spilled over to other cities, including Almaty, where looting, attacks on state institutions and armed clashes with the police broke out. In response, authorities imposed a state of emergency nationwide until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation. Almost 1,000 people were injured, according to the United Nations.

On Wednesday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government and took over the Security Council, describing the situation in Kazakhstan as undermining national integrity and calling for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) assistance "in overcoming the terrorist threat." The CSTO sent collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation. On Friday, Tokayev said that terrorists, including ones arriving from abroad, continued their resistance and promised to destroy those who would not lay down their arms.