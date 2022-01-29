(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The European Union expressed its regret over Moscow's decision to expand the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow expanded the list of EU officials banned from entering Russia, the list includes the heads of a number of European private military companies (PMCs), as well as some politicians from EU member states. Moscow said it had expanded the list guided by the principle of reciprocity and parity.

"The European Union deplores the decision by Russian authorities, announced on Friday, to ban an unknown number of representatives of EU Member States and institutions from entry into Russia. This decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe instead of contributing to de-escalation," the statement says.