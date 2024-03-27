EU Hits Zoetis With Antitrust Probe Over Dog Medicines
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The EU's powerful antitrust authority opened a probe on Tuesday into US animal health company Zoetis over suspicions it prevented the launch of a rival dog pain medication.
The global company produces the first and only monoclonal antibody medicine approved in Europe to treat pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs: Librela.
But then Zoetis also acquired another product for the same indication of pain relief that was going to be made available in the European Economic Area -- the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway -- by a third party.
The European Commission is investigating whether "Zoetis may have unlawfully prevented the entry of a novel medicine... which could have competed with its own biologic medicine Librela," said the EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager.
This is the "first formal investigation into a potential abuse relating to the exclusionary termination of a pipeline product which was to be commercialised by a third party," the commission said in a statement.
Zoetis defended its actions in acquiring the compound and then deciding to halt its development as "sound, rigorous, and lawful".
The probe relates to "an experimental compound from an acquisition that Zoetis completed seven years ago," it said.
It added: "While we cannot comment in detail on the specifics of the investigation, we will continue to cooperate with the European Commission throughout this process and are confident it will conclude that any potential concerns are unfounded."
The commission's move comes after a French animal health firm, Virbac, filed a complaint in November 2020. In October 2021 the commission had Zoetis's premises raided in Belgium.
The opening of a probe does not prejudge its outcome, but if fault is found the EU can slap fines reaching up to 10 percent of global turnover.
