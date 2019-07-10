UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Head Says Commission Chief Bound To Cooperate With Legislature

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday, after meeting the nominee for the European Commission presidency, Ursula von der Leyen, that cooperation with the EU legislature was "unavoidable" in her job

Von der Leyen's nomination has caused some tensions in the parliament, as in naming her, the EU leaders rejected the so-called leading candidate system. Under this system, the European Council was expected to nominate the candidate of the political group that secured the most seats in the general election. At the same time, the German politician will need to have her appointment approved by the parliament.

"This will be a job for which the cooperation with the European parliament is unavoidable, and I hope also that this meeting will have been useful for Madam von der Leyen," Sassoli told reporters.

Von der Leyen, in turn, pledged to cooperate with the parliament.

"I came here to work with parliament, and I am confident that we will work together," von der Leyen said.

The European Greens, who met von der Leyen on Monday, reportedly set strict conditions for their approval of the EU leaders' nominee. Ska Keller, the co-chair of the group in the European Parliament, told reporters that the rejection of the leading candidate system was disappointing.

