EU Prohibits Citizens To Hold Senior Positions In Russian State-Owned Firms - Commission
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The eight EU sanctions package against Russia prohibits EU citizens to hold senior positions in number of Russian state-owned firms, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"Today's package bans EU nationals from holding posts in the governing bodies of certain state-owned enterprises," the statement said.