UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Tells Five Countries To Codify Anti-racism Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

EU tells five countries to codify anti-racism law

The European Commission on Thursday told five EU countries -- Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Poland and Sweden -- to quickly put a 2008 EU law against racism into their statutes

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Thursday told five EU countries -- Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Poland and Sweden -- to quickly put a 2008 EU law against racism into their statutes.

The five need to "fully transpose" into national law the EU rules that criminalise "serious manifestations of racism and xenophobia", the commission said in a statement, explaining it had sent formal letters to the respective capitals.

The EU executive already, in October last year, sent similar letters on the same matter to Estonia and Romania.

The commission noted that legislation in Belgium and Bulgaria did not identify racist or xenophobic motives as an aggravating element in crimes, and Bulgaria, Finland and Sweden failed to adequately criminalise certain hate speech, including the trivialisation of the Holocaust.

It also deemed that Finland had failed to allow racist crimes to be investigated even without a complaint by a victim.

It singled out Poland for not specifying "gross trivialisation" of international crimes and the Holocaust, and restricting the criminalisation of denial "only to cases where such crimes were committed against Polish citizens".

The five countries have two months to respond to the letters. If they do not, the commission can start a procedure that could see them taken to the European Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Same Estonia Belgium Bulgaria Poland Romania Sweden Finland October Court

Recent Stories

First shipment of naval military units arrives in ..

5 minutes ago

Rafed, G42 Healthcare sign agreement for managemen ..

6 minutes ago

Seven sub-groups formed to prepare recommendations ..

5 seconds ago

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for Covid-19 vaccine ass ..

7 seconds ago

I.Coast minister to meet ex-president Gbagbo to di ..

8 seconds ago

The search for life beyond Earth

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.