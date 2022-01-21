UrduPoint.com

EU To Extend Consideration Of Nord Stream 2 Certification If Asks Kiev's Opinion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

EU to Extend Consideration of Nord Stream 2 Certification If Asks Kiev's Opinion

If the European Commission appeals to Ukraine about its opinion on Nord Stream 2, the standard two-month period for preparing the commission's opinion on project certification will be extended for another two months, the commission's spokesperson told RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) If the European Commission appeals to Ukraine about its opinion on Nord Stream 2, the standard two-month period for preparing the commission's opinion on project certification will be extended for another two months, the commission's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

"You can check Art. 11 of the EU gas directive: 'The Commission shall examine the request referred to in paragraph 5 as soon as it is received.

Within a period of two months after receiving the request, it shall deliver its opinion to the national regulatory authority or, if the request was made by the designated competent authority, to that authority. In preparing the opinion, the Commission may request the views of the Agency, the Member State concerned, and interested parties. In the event that the Commission makes such a request, the two-month period shall be extended by two months,'" the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nord May Gas Event

Recent Stories

Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hop ..

Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hopes Moscow Will Influence Iran ..

27 seconds ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Ag ..

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russia on January 24 - S ..

29 seconds ago
 Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' for More Biden-Pu ..

Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' for More Biden-Putin Talks if Needed

31 seconds ago
 Pb govt approves special allowance for BPF emloyee ..

Pb govt approves special allowance for BPF emloyees : Khayal Ahmed Kastro

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to benefit from sea resources, ..

Pakistan determined to benefit from sea resources, blue economy: President Alvi

4 minutes ago
 JSMU receives 11,000 applications for private medi ..

JSMU receives 11,000 applications for private medical colleges' admissions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.