BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) If the European Commission appeals to Ukraine about its opinion on Nord Stream 2, the standard two-month period for preparing the commission's opinion on project certification will be extended for another two months, the commission's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

"You can check Art. 11 of the EU gas directive: 'The Commission shall examine the request referred to in paragraph 5 as soon as it is received.

Within a period of two months after receiving the request, it shall deliver its opinion to the national regulatory authority or, if the request was made by the designated competent authority, to that authority. In preparing the opinion, the Commission may request the views of the Agency, the Member State concerned, and interested parties. In the event that the Commission makes such a request, the two-month period shall be extended by two months,'" the spokesperson said.