21st September, 2021) The European Union said on Tuesday that it will keep a minimal presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul for the humanitarian needs of the population, and refuses to recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) cabinet.

"A minimal EU presence on the ground in Kabul, dependent on the security situation, would facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and monitoring of the humanitarian situation, and could also coordinate and support the safe, secure and orderly departure of all foreign nationals, and Afghans who wish to leave the country," a statement read.

The EU member states will pursue careful joint policies in Afghanistan in regard with the recently-appointed Taliban government, the statement went on, adding that they "will not bestow any legitimacy on it."

The bloc will assess the actions of the interim Afghan government in line with the five conditions adopted by the member states in early September, the statement noted.

They include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law, and freedom of the media as well as the formation of "an inclusive and representative transitional government" among a other conditions.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Brussels had no choice but to engage with the Taliban-backed government, adding that the interaction does not mean the recognition of the regime.

Over a month ago the militants of the radical movement entered Kabul, and several weeks later obtained control over the last standing Afghan province of Panjshir, completing a large-scale offensive across Afghanistan. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, former foreign minister during the Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.