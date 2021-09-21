UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide Minimal Presence In Kabul, Keep Stance On Taliban Gov't As Illegitimate

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU to Provide Minimal Presence in Kabul, Keep Stance on Taliban Gov't As Illegitimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021)   The European Union said on Tuesday that it will keep a minimal presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul for the humanitarian needs of the population, and refuses to recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) cabinet.

"A minimal EU presence on the ground in Kabul, dependent on the security situation, would facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and monitoring of the humanitarian situation, and could also coordinate and support the safe, secure and orderly departure of all foreign nationals, and Afghans who wish to leave the country," a statement read.

The EU member states will pursue careful joint policies in Afghanistan in regard with the recently-appointed Taliban government, the statement went on, adding that they "will not bestow any legitimacy on it."

The bloc will assess the actions of the interim Afghan government in line with the five conditions adopted by the member states in early September, the statement noted.

They include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law, and freedom of the media as well as the formation of "an inclusive and representative transitional government" among a other conditions.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Brussels had no choice but to engage with the Taliban-backed government, adding that the interaction does not mean the recognition of the regime.

Over a month ago the militants of the radical movement entered Kabul, and several weeks later obtained control over the last standing Afghan province of Panjshir, completing a large-scale offensive across Afghanistan. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, former foreign minister during the Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia European Union Brussels September Women Media All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

15 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

30 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

45 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

53 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

53 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.