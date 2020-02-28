UrduPoint.com
EU Top Diplomat Borrell Says Turkey Committed To Restraining Refugee Flow To Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday he held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu amid a spike in tensions in Syrian province of Idlib, saying that Turkey was committed to the Joint EU-Turkey Statement on stemming Syrian refugee flow through Turkey to Europe.

"Spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu. De-escalation remains key to effectively address challenges on ground. Human suffering and loss of life need to stop. Received reassurances that Turkey remains committed to Joint EU-Turkey Statement," Borrell said in a tweet Friday.

