EU, US Moving From Litigation To Cooperation After Aircraft Dispute - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States are moving from litigation to cooperation after the long dispute on the aircraft issue, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We had an excellent meeting among friends and allies. And this meeting started with a breakthrough on aircraft, and the agreement we have found now really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft and that after almost 20 years of disputes," von der Leyen said at the press conference.

The president of the European Commission also said that the EU and the US decided to establish a working coup steel and aluminum tariffs imposed on EU goods by the US during the Trump era.

"On [Section] 232, the steel and aluminum topic, we have decided to establish a working group to make sure that we find a solution as soon as possible. We've discussed it broadly and I think there will good work and progress with the aim to move forward in this difficult field within months," von der Leyen said.

More Stories From World

