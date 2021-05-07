EU Working on 4th Package of Sanctions Against Belarus - Source

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:16 PM

The European Union is working on the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus and is expecting it to be agreed at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers in June, an EU source told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The European Union is working on the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus and is expecting it to be agreed at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers in June, an EU source told reporters on Friday.

The relationship between Belarus and European countries soured after Belarusian residential elections, which were held in August 2020. Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected president, but the country saw large-scale protests. The authorities confirmed that three protesters died. The protests later became smaller and more local.

A number of Western countries refused to recognize the results of the election in Belarus. The EU, the UK, the US, and Canada imposed sanctions against several Belarusian officials and entities.

