European Council Chief Urges Tunisian President To Preserve Stability In Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) European Council chief Charles Michel had a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of preserving stability in the country.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days amid anti-government protests.

The president temporarily fully assumed executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon.

"Today, I discussed with Tunisian President Saied the situation in Tunisia. Preserving stability and democracy in the country is a priority, including for the region in general," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on all sides in Tunisia to restore constitutional stability, resume parliamentary activity and respect fundamental human rights.

