European Council President Endorses Albania for Accession Talks, Fast Integration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Albania satisfies all criteria to start the negotiation for membership in the European Union, and integration can be accelerated right away before the formal end of the process, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

Michel paid a working visit to Tirana to discuss the shifting security situation in Europe and reaffirm the EU's support of Albania as a key strategic partner in the Balkans.

"Albania has met all the conditions for opening accession negotiations. Accession talks should start as soon as possible," Michel said at a press conference following his meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

He said this will be on the agenda of the meeting between EU and Western Balkan leaders in Brussels on June 23.

"We are working to provide tangible benefits for all Albanians and for all our partners in the region. That means already accelerating integration now rather than waiting until accession negotiations are fully completed," Michel said.

On Thursday, the European Parliament asked the European Council to initiate accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia based on their positive results in meeting the EU membership conditions. The parliament dubbed Albania "a reliable and committed strategic partner," despite noting its shortcomings in countering corruption, strengthening democracy and affirming minority rights. North Macedonia, in turn, was extolled as a country with "the best democratic transition record across the Western Balkan region."