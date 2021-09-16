UrduPoint.com

European Lawmakers Call For Plan To Phase Out Use Of Animals In Research, Testing

The European Parliament called on Thursday for a plan to gradually stop the use of animals for experiments and research in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Parliament called on Thursday for a plan to gradually stop the use of animals for experiments and research in the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the European legislature adopted a resolution "on plans and actions to accelerate the transition to innovation without the use of animals in research, regulatory testing and education" with 667 votes against 4.

"MEPs request an EU-wide action plan with ambitious and achievable objectives as well as timelines for phasing-out the use of animals in research and testing," the parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers propose to reduce, refine and replace the use of live animals as soon as it is feasible and does not compromise human health and the environment.

"They want sufficient medium- and long-term funding to be made available to ensure the fast development, validation and introduction of alternative testing methods including through increased funding under Horizon Europe," the lawmakers added.

In 1986, the EU created a framework for protection of animals used in scientific research so that they receive appropriate care and are not subjected to unnecessary suffering. The bloc banned animal testing for finished cosmetic products in 2004, followed by a ban on similar testing for cosmetic ingredients in 2009.

