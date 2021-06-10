European Parliament Initiates International Conference Future of Democratic Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers will call for convening an international conference dubbed Future of Democratic Belarus, to find a way out of the political crisis in the country, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"The European Parliament calls on the [European] Commission and the VP/HR, together with international partners, to initiate the organisation of a high-level 'Future of Democratic Belarus' international conference on the resolution of the crisis in Belarus, and the investigation and prosecution of crimes by the Belarusian authorities against the people of Belarus," the draft resolution read.

The lawmakers believe that representatives of international financial institutions, G7 member states, EU member states and international organizations could take part in the conference.