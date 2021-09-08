UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair To Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19 Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 09:46 PM

EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair to Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19 Response

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss a raft of issues ranging from COVID-19 response and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region to trade and climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss a raft of issues ranging from COVID-19 response and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region to trade and climate change.

"Wide-ranging meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue, Vietnam's National Assembly Chair. Our joint interest: upholding the international rules-based order. We discussed cooperation, EU support to #COVID19 response, peace & security in the Indo-Pacific, human rights, trade & climate change," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The European Union and Vietnam maintain multilevel relations.

In terms of trade, Vietnam is the EU's 15th trade-in goods partner and the EU's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2020.

In 2019, EU investment stock in Vietnam was valued at 6.1 billion Euros ($7.2 billion).

The cordial relationship between Hanoi and the bloc has also provided the country with some benefits in managing its current COVID situation.

An estimated 2.6 million vaccine was reported to have been donated or promised by EU member states to Vietnam. In addition, Vietnam is a large recipient of vaccines donated by the COVAX scheme, which has received roughly a third of its overall funding from EU states.

Related Topics

National Assembly Twitter European Union Hue Hanoi Vietnam 2019 2020 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

1 hour ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments ..

US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments in October, Sessions Closed to ..

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.