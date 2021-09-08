(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss a raft of issues ranging from COVID-19 response and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region to trade and climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss a raft of issues ranging from COVID-19 response and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region to trade and climate change.

"Wide-ranging meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue, Vietnam's National Assembly Chair. Our joint interest: upholding the international rules-based order. We discussed cooperation, EU support to #COVID19 response, peace & security in the Indo-Pacific, human rights, trade & climate change," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The European Union and Vietnam maintain multilevel relations.

In terms of trade, Vietnam is the EU's 15th trade-in goods partner and the EU's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2020.

In 2019, EU investment stock in Vietnam was valued at 6.1 billion Euros ($7.2 billion).

The cordial relationship between Hanoi and the bloc has also provided the country with some benefits in managing its current COVID situation.

An estimated 2.6 million vaccine was reported to have been donated or promised by EU member states to Vietnam. In addition, Vietnam is a large recipient of vaccines donated by the COVAX scheme, which has received roughly a third of its overall funding from EU states.