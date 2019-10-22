Ex-Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Says WikiLeaks Founder Assange Treated 'Diabolically'

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in the United Kingdom over breaching previous bail conditions, has been treated "diabolically," former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told Sputnik

Patino was Ecuador's foreign minister when Assange was granted asylum in the country's embassy in London in 2012 and had announced the decision from Quito. Following Ecuador's decision to revoke the asylum in April, Patino expressed concern over Assange's future.

"What they have done with Julian Assange is diabolical, terrible ... He has been placed in conditions from where he is very limited in exercising his defense adequately. He has been tortured and actions committed against him have not only been unjust but also illegal," Patino said.

The ex-foreign minister added that this position on Assange's treatment has been shared not only by other people, Assange's friends or a particular government but by the United Nations.

In late May, UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer released a statement condemning the "deliberate and concerted abuse" inflicted on Assange for years by the governments of the US, the UK and Sweden. He said Assange had been systematically persecuted and his health had deteriorated as a result of his prolonged exposure to stress and psychological trauma.

In late September, Assange's lawyer told Sputnik that the WikiLeaks founder was experiencing serious health problems in detention due to him being isolated for the majority of the day. Soon after, Assange's father also said his son was suffering from anxiety and being subjected to torment in the UK prison.

Assange is currently wanted by the United States on espionage charges over his work with WikiLeaks, which published various classified government documents. On Monday, Assange attended a hearing at a court in London to determine the agenda for future hearings for his potential extradition to the US.