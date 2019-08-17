UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-French Foreign Minister Notes Importance Of Boosting Relations With Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Ex-French Foreign Minister Notes Importance of Boosting Relations With Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) France's former Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine said it was important to improve Paris' relations with Moscow before US President Donald Trump boosts Washington's ties with Russia.

"It is necessary to again discover our relations with Russia without waiting for Trump who, if re-elected, would again give an impetus [to relations] between the United States and Russia without taking Europe's interests into consideration," Vedrine said in an interview with Le Figaro, published on Friday.

The former foreign minister recalled a goal, repeatedly voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron, which was to bring Europe and Russia closer, thus, mitigating the West's "inconsistent policies" that pushed Russia toward China.

Vedrine continued by noting the importance of France's cooperation with Russia in defense, nuclear, space and digital industries, in making economy greener and in fighting against Islamic terrorism.

"We should restore, practically from scratch, the policy of arms control and balanced disarmament," Vedrine argued.

On Monday, Macron is expected to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's one-day visit to the south of France.

Vedrine gave a positive assessment of Paris' efforts to hold the high-level meeting. Vedrine explained that Macron chose a right date for the talks ” ahead of the G7 meeting, planned to be held in the French city of Biarritz on August 24-26.

The Kremlin has said that during the upcoming talks, Putin and Macron planned to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Ukrainian crisis, the conflicts in Syria and Libya and the Iran nuclear deal, among other topics.

Relations between Russia and the European Union worsened in 2014 when Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum, which was not recognized by the West though Moscow has insisted that the vote was carried out in line with international norms. The bloc then introduced economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia prompting Moscow to retaliate by introducing food embargo on products from the states that have imposed restrictions on it.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Europe China Washington Vote Nuclear France European Union Visit Trump Biarritz Paris Vladimir Putin United States Libya August From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 August 2019

7 minutes ago

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

10 hours ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

10 hours ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

10 hours ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

10 hours ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.