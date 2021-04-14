Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright Killing - State Authorities

Authorities in the US state of Minnesota have arrested a former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright and have charged her with second-degree manslaughter, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Authorities in the US state of Minnesota have arrested a former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright and have charged her with second-degree manslaughter, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said on Wednesday.

"Agents with the BCA this morning arrested a former Brooklyn Center police officer for the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Agents took Kim Potter into custody at approximately 11:30 am at the BCA in St. Paul," the bureau said in a Twitter message. "Potter will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause 2nd Degree Manslaughter. The Washington County Attorney's Office will file charges later today."