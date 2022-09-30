UrduPoint.com

Ex-Reagan Adviser Discussed Archive Handover During Visit To Russia's Presidential Library

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Ex-Reagan Adviser Discussed Archive Handover During Visit to Russia's Presidential Library

Suzanne Massie, the renowned US author and scholar of Russian history who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, said she visited the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia, and discussed handing over her archive to the institution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Suzanne Massie, the renowned US author and scholar of Russian history who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, said she visited the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia, and discussed handing over her archive to the institution.

"This is an impressive library that combines the beauty of past centuries with modern librarianship techniques," Massie told Sputnik. "I hope that my gesture will contribute to the development of constructive relationships between the youth of Russia and the United States, who will study my archive."

Massie's collection includes Reagan's personal letters, her correspondence with US President Bill Clinton, Vice President Albert Gore and other political and other personalities, including writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn and choreographer George Balanchine, the Presidential Library said in a release.

The author's research papers and original manuscripts of her books on the history and culture of Russia are also included in the archive, the release said.

Presidential Library Director General Yuri Nosov presented Massie with a personalized library card during her visit, the release added.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president the Russian proverb, "Trust, but verify," which Reagan famously used during the nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.

Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russia's history and culture.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Visit Gore St. Petersburg George United States From

Recent Stories

Unidentified gunmen kill one in Kuchlak

Unidentified gunmen kill one in Kuchlak

25 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Tallinn Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Tallinn Open results - 1st update

25 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reaches 3000 runs in T20Is, equals Kohl ..

Babar Azam reaches 3000 runs in T20Is, equals Kohli's record

25 minutes ago
 Norway accepts European military aid to secure oil ..

Norway accepts European military aid to secure oil sector: PM

27 minutes ago
 Tennis: Sofia ATP results

Tennis: Sofia ATP results

27 minutes ago
 NATO Ships, Aircraft in Baltic Help to Probe Nord ..

NATO Ships, Aircraft in Baltic Help to Probe Nord Stream Incident - Secretary Ge ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.