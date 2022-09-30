Suzanne Massie, the renowned US author and scholar of Russian history who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, said she visited the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia, and discussed handing over her archive to the institution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Suzanne Massie, the renowned US author and scholar of Russian history who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, said she visited the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia, and discussed handing over her archive to the institution.

"This is an impressive library that combines the beauty of past centuries with modern librarianship techniques," Massie told Sputnik. "I hope that my gesture will contribute to the development of constructive relationships between the youth of Russia and the United States, who will study my archive."

Massie's collection includes Reagan's personal letters, her correspondence with US President Bill Clinton, Vice President Albert Gore and other political and other personalities, including writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn and choreographer George Balanchine, the Presidential Library said in a release.

The author's research papers and original manuscripts of her books on the history and culture of Russia are also included in the archive, the release said.

Presidential Library Director General Yuri Nosov presented Massie with a personalized library card during her visit, the release added.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president the Russian proverb, "Trust, but verify," which Reagan famously used during the nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.

Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russia's history and culture.