Ex-Reagan Aide Massie Hopes Russia, US Leaders Will Find Common Ground for Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Suzanne Massie, who used to advise US President Ronald Reagan on Russia in the final years of the Cold War, told Sputnik that she is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will be able to surpass their predecessors and agree on having a dialogue for the sake of "saving the world."

"Presidents (of Russia, the US) used to be able to talk," Massie said. "I hope that the current leaders will be able to surpass their predecessors and find common ground for dialogue in the name of saving the world ... because the threat of nuclear war is a danger to the whole world."

Massie spoke on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the historic 1988 meeting between Reagan and then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow.

Massie prepared Reagan for his trip to Moscow, helped to write speeches. As she recalls, before the Moscow visit, she recommended that Reagan addressed the women of the Soviet Union. Massie drew Reagan's attention to the fact that women have influence over their men when they come home. Reagan addressed through television.

"Gorbachev asked Reagan how he liked the Kremlin, and Reagan replied that he loves everything that is older than him," Massie recalled.

Reagan also gave a speech at the Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow. Massie noted that it was also at her advice.

"The topic of Christian values is also important now. As a start," Massie said and went on to point out that Reagan and Gorbachev began communication for the first time with the topic of God.

Massie also recalled that when Reagan left, he told the press that Gorbachev was responsible for the success of his visit to the Soviet Union, since he was the head of the country.

Last year, Massie shared with Sputnik a letter from Reagan where he thanks her for the preparations for the Moscow Summit in 1988.

Massie acted as an unofficial adviser to President Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. During her service, Massie shared with Reagan her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped him prepare for the meetings with Gorbachev and contributed to ending of the Cold War between the two countries. She famously taught Reagan the Russian proverb, "trust but verify," which he repeatedly used during missile treaty talks.

Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russia's history and culture.