Ex-Texas Sheriff Faces Second Evidence Tampering Charge Related to Death of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Former Texas sheriff Robert Chody has been indicted with evidence tampering charges for a second time in connection to the death of African-American Javier Ambler, who died while in police custody, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza's office said in a press release.

"Today, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced the return of an indictment by a Travis County grand jury against former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody for the 3rd degree felony charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for events surrounding the death of Javier Ambler," the release said on Thursday.

Chody turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and was booked into Travis County jail, but he was released on a $15,000 bond.

The indictment alleges that Chody knowingly concealed or destroyed video recordings in order to impair an investigation into Ambler's in-custody death.

Former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's office, Jason Nassour, has also been charged a second time for tampering with evidence in Ambler's case.