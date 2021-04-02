UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Texas Sheriff Faces Second Evidence Tampering Charge Related To Death Of Black Man

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:50 AM

Ex-Texas Sheriff Faces Second Evidence Tampering Charge Related to Death of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Former Texas sheriff Robert Chody has been indicted with evidence tampering charges for a second time in connection to the death of African-American Javier Ambler, who died while in police custody, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza's office said in a press release.

"Today, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced the return of an indictment by a Travis County grand jury against former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody for the 3rd degree felony charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for events surrounding the death of Javier Ambler," the release said on Thursday.

Chody turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and was booked into Travis County jail, but he was released on a $15,000 bond.

The indictment alleges that Chody knowingly concealed or destroyed video recordings in order to impair an investigation into Ambler's in-custody death.

Former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's office, Jason Nassour, has also been charged a second time for tampering with evidence in Ambler's case.

Related Topics

Police Jail Died Ambler

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

51 minutes ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

2 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

2 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

2 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.