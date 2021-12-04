Ex-Trump Official Delays Congressional Deposition Over Medical Issues - Statement

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The deposition of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol was postponed until December 16 due to medical issues, Select Committee Spokesperson Tim Mulvey said in a statement.

"Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Selected Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting and he has provided ample evidence of his claim. Chairman Thompson has agreed to postpone the deposition until December 16th. Chairman Thompson wishes Mr. Clark well," the statement said on Friday.

Clark was previously uncooperative with the Select Committee's probe into the Trump administration and its possible involvement with the January 6 incident at the US Capitol.

On Wednesday, the Select Committee voted in favor of criminal contempt of Congress charges.

According to an October subpoena, Clark recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Department leadership due to its lack of a "factual basis" and its inconsistency with its institutional role.

Clark's defense said he has refused to provide information requested by the panel because it was unrelated to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.

