Ex-US Presidential Candidate Gabbard Retracts Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard retracted her defamation lawsuit against the party's 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who called her a Russian asset, a court filing revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Former Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard retracted her defamation lawsuit against the party's 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who called her a Russian asset, a court filing revealed.

"Plaintiffs Tulsi Gabbard and Tulsi Now, Inc. dismiss this action," the notice of voluntary dismissal said. "While they remain certain of the action's legal merit, they are just as certain that this new COVID and post-COVID world require them to focus their time and attention on other priorities, including defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here.

In January, Gabbard, a congresswoman, filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton after the former secretary of state publicly called her a "Russian asset" in an October 2019 interview.

Gabbard sought at least $50 million in damages over the comments, saying Clinton sought to deliberately spread the false allegations in order to smear her reputation.

