MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden's warning of a possible nuclear "Armageddon" facing the world is a risk to the United States and its citizens, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"When you hear the president talking about Armageddon at a random ” as a random thought just musing at a fundraiser that is a terrible risk to the American people if he truly believes that he ought to be out talking to us in a serious way," Pompeo told Fox news on Sunday.

The politician called Biden's remarks "reckless" and demonstrating "one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decades," referring to the failure to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the same way that former US President Donald Trump did for four years.

On October 6, Biden said that the world has not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it does now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. According to the US president, he knows his Russian counterpart well enough to understand that Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Biden's statement was not based on new data from the intelligence service, which has not yet seen any sign of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.