MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The exhumation of remains of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, for further reburial will take place on October 21 at the Valley of the Fallen memorial monument, located in the municipality of San Lorenzo de El Escorial near Madrid.

In late September, the Supreme Court decided that the dictator's remains could be exhumed without issue. Members of the Franco family filed an appeal to the court's decision, but it was subsequently rejected.

Franco's remains will be transferred from the Valley of the Fallen to the Mingorrubio El Pardo cemetery.

The exhumation of Franco was one of the first decisions Pedro Sanchez's socialist government made after coming to power in June 2018.