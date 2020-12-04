UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Starts Fire In South African Oil Refinery

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:29 PM

Explosion starts fire in South African oil refinery

A fire broke out on Friday at an oil refinery in the eastern South African city of Durban following an explosion, emergency responders said, adding that no-one was killed or hurt in the blast

Durban (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A fire broke out on Friday at an oil refinery in the eastern South African city of Durban following an explosion, emergency responders said, adding that no-one was killed or hurt in the blast.

Smoke and flames billowed out of the refinery owned by oil company Engen in the Durban suburb of Wentworth early in the morning, prompting firefighters to rush to the site.

"Nobody was injured" in the "massive" blast, provincial emergency services spokesman Robert Mckenzie said via WhatsApp.

He added that a nearby block of flats also caught fire almost at the same time as the explosion.

Firefighters managed to extinguish most of the flames by mid-morning and bring both fires under control, while paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation.

Engen later confirmed that the fire started early on Friday morning and had since been "successfully extinguished".

The company said in a statement that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Engen's Durban refinery has a crude refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.

An explosion in 2008 caused the plant to shut for around four months.

A fire also broke out the previous year when lighting struck a fuel storage tank, although the refinery remained operational after that incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Oil Durban Same Tank SITE WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Kremlin Slams US 'Sanction Aspirations' Against No ..

1 minute ago

Russia Does Not Interfere in Moldova's Political P ..

1 minute ago

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Qatar Football Association del ..

28 minutes ago

US Activist Group Project Veritas Says Court Battl ..

1 minute ago

German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level i ..

1 minute ago

Light aircraft makes night-time landing on US high ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.