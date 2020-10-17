UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher To Take Place Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place Wednesday - Reports

The farewell ceremony for the murdered French history teacher will take place on Wednesday, national broadcaster BFMTV reported Saturday citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The farewell ceremony for the murdered French history teacher will take place on Wednesday, national broadcaster BFMTV reported Saturday citing government sources.

The information was later confirmed to the channel by education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

The time and location for the ceremony have not yet been determined. It will be organized in consultation with the victims family, BFMTV reported.

Reports emerged on Friday night that the teacher was decapitated in the outskirts of Paris. Police chased down and shot to death the main suspect, a Moscow-born Chechen teenager. The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

Related Topics

Police Education Paris Family Government

Recent Stories

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its pe ..

34 seconds ago

At Least 30 People Detained at Saturday Rally in B ..

35 seconds ago

UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a Fr ..

37 seconds ago

Sharjah Media City signs MoU with Skyline Universi ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah FDI Office leads crucial WAIPA regional me ..

49 minutes ago

Imdaad honoured at Global FM Awards of Excellence ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.