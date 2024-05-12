Farke Fumes At Officials After Leeds Held By Norwich In Play-offs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Daniel Farke claimed Leeds were wrongly denied a crucial goal in their 0-0 draw against Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals, while West Bromwich Albion and Southampton also shared a goalless stalemate on Sunday.
Farke was left fuming when Leeds had the ball in the net on the half-hour through Junior Firpo, only for an offside flag to deny them the opening goal at Carrow Road.
tv replays suggested it had been a close but correct call against Georginio Rutter in the build-up to Firpo's finish.
But Leeds manager Farke, who led Norwich into the Premier League as their boss in 2019 and 2021, insisted it was the wrong decision.
"I'm still pretty annoyed with the offside situation," he said.
"Someone told me that Sky showed a picture they said was proof it was offside. I recommend everyone have a look on the scouting feed, where you have a proper line. It was not offside.
"Because we are playing at the top level, small details make a difference. It changes the whole picture here.
"Everyone speaks about Wembley, the £100 million game, and at this level all the decisions have to be spot on."
VAR will be in place for the Wembley play-off final, but is not used in any other Championship fixtures.
"I have 12 apologising letters at home already during the season with offside goals and penalties not given," Farke said.
"If we would have used VAR during this season we wouldn't be in the play-offs, we would have been promoted automatically.
"
Third-placed Leeds had finished the regular season with 90 points, 17 more than sixth-placed Norwich.
Farke's side, bidding for a quick return to the Premier League after last season's relegation, will be favoured in the second leg in front of their vociferous fans at Elland Road on Thursday.
But Norwich manager David Wagner, who took Huddersfield up to the Premier League through the play-offs in 2017, remains confident his side can reach the final.
"I'm absolutely fine with the performance and the shift the players put in," he said.
"I have a positive mindset following the draw. All cards are still on the table and on Thursday we will go again."
In Sunday's other first leg, Southampton earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns, giving them the opportunity to finish the job in the return leg at St Mary's on Friday.
Southampton are bidding to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, while West Brom look to end their three-season hiatus from the top-flight.
Both teams had chances as West Brom keeper Alex Palmer denied Flynn Downes when one-on-one.
Southampton's Alex McCarthy made an equally crucial save at the other end to keep out Grady Diangana's header before the interval.
McCarthy saved from Diangana again in the second half and Palmer made a stunning reaction stop with his feet to turn Ross Stewart's effort to safety.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Madinah welcomes over 9,844 Pakistani Hujjaj by Sunday, flight operation in full swing1 hour ago
-
Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP3 hours ago
-
Nepali, British climbers extend Everest records3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship play-off semi-final results3 hours ago
-
Fighting rages across Gaza as death toll tops 35,0003 hours ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
First patient to get gene-edited pig kidney transplant dies4 hours ago
-
Ex-bike champ Rossi relishes 'honour' of taking on Le Mans on four wheels4 hours ago
-
Russia claims more advances in Ukraine's Kharkiv region4 hours ago
-
Full-scale Rafah offensive 'cannot take place': UN rights chief4 hours ago