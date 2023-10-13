Farrell and Smith to start for England in quarter-final against Fiji

AixenProvence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith will both start for England against Fiji in the World Cup quarter-final in Marseille on Sunday.

Farrell replaces George Ford at fly-half while Smith, a specialist No 10, comes in at full-back in place of Freddie Steward.

Ford, who won two man-of-the-match awards for his impressive performances in pool wins over Argentina and Japan, is named on the bench while Steward drops out of the match-day 23.

In other changes made by coach Steve Borthwick, Elliot Daly comes in on the left wing with Jonny May switching to the right flank.

Joe Marchant reverts to outside centre and Manu Tuilagi to inside centre.

"The knockout stages of any Rugby World Cup are always full of excitement and keen anticipation for our supporters both at home and here in France. This will be no different," said Borthwick.

"The players cannot wait for this Sunday's quarter-final against Fiji."

Borthwick added: "Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be.

"However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.

"We are very much looking forward to returning to the special atmosphere of the Stade de Marseille, where we started our campaign back in September with a win against Argentina."

Borthwick said that Smith had "really embraced the opportunity" of playing full-back. "His ability to play 10, 15, is another sign of strength for this squad.

"It's great to have a different combination in the back three."

Borthwick said he had no concerns about employing Smith in the No 15 shirt.

"He's an experienced international rugby player," he said, adding that he'd had plenty of experience at playing full-back within the squad from August through to the World Cup.

"We all see what a top quality rugby player he is."

Borthwick added: "George changes his role to the bench.

"George has been brilliant through this whole tournament so far... his role is different now, he'll finish the game."

Borthwick made no changes in the pack from the side that snuck past Samoa in their final pool match.

In the front row, Ellis Genge starts at loosehead prop alongside Jamie George at hooker and Dan Cole at tighthead.

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum continue at lock with Courtney Lawes on the blindside flank, Tom Curry on the openside and Ben Earl at No 8.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell partners Farrell at half-back as Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant combine in the centres.

Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola provide forwards cover, while Danny Care, Ford are the backs' replacements.

Farrell played down the 30-22 defeat England suffered against Fiji in both sides' final World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, a first-ever loss to the Pacific Islanders.

"That's not to say there are no lessons to be learned," the Saracens fly-half said.

"We've made sure we've been growing since then."

Borthwick added: "The team has moved on since that moment in time."

England (15-1)

Marcus Smith; Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence

Coach: Steve Borthwick