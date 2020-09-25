FBI Investigating 'Potential Issues' With Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The FBI is investigating potential issues with mail-in ballots in the US state of Pennsylvania and has found that a small number of military ballots were discarded, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"On Monday, September 21, 2020, at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis, the Office of the United States Attorney along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Scranton Resident Office, began an inquiry into reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County board of Elections," the release said. "At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded.

"

The FBI said in the release that it has conducted numerous interviews and reviewed certain physical evidence related to the matter, noting that Luzerne county has been cooperative.

Nine discarded military ballots - all cast for President Donald Trump - have been recovered, the FBI added.

The FBI also said that it will share more information related to its findings later on Thursday.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread mail-in voting could result in significant election fraud and has pointed to recent problems in local elections in New York, New Jersey and other places. The Democrats have said Trump's claim is unfounded.