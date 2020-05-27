FBI Says No Potential Second Suspect in Terrorism Attack in Texas Navy Base - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) There is no longer a potential second suspect being sought in connection to a terrorism attack on a US naval base in the state of Texas last week, the FBI said in a statement.

"To be clear, while there was initial concern about a potential second person of interest, intense investigation now leads us to believe there is no longer a second person of interest," the statement said on Tuesday.

The FBI said last week that it determined the incident is terrorism-related.

Last Thursday, Adam Salim Alsahli, 20, attempted to carry out a terrorist attack at the US Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi.

Alsahli was killed by security forces at the Naval Station after unsuccessfully attempting to crash through an entrance.

Alsahli was originally from Syria, according to media reports. The US resident reportedly made several posts on social media supporting Islamist terror groups such as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (banned in Russia).