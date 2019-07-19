UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fellow Party Members Urge Puerto Rican Governor To Resign, Avoid Impeachment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:00 AM

Fellow Party Members Urge Puerto Rican Governor to Resign, Avoid Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Current and former members of the New Progressive Party called on Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello to step down and avoid getting impeached over a chat message scandal that has sparked protests across the US territory.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans have taken to the streets of San Juan demanding the resignation of Rossello, the leader of the New Progressive Party, after chats between the official and his inner circle were leaked that included offensive messages targeting rivals and journalists, a Sputnik correspondent reported this week.

"The future of PR [Puerto Rico] is at stake and its figure makes it impossible to move on to the new chapter of our history. Holding on to the chair makes this process more difficult for everyone. For you, your family, our ideal and PR, let someone else finish his term," former Puerto Rican Governor Luis Fortuno said in a letter on Thursday that was posted on Twitter.

Bayamon Mayor Ramon Luis Rivera Cruz called on Rossello to step down before an impeachment inquiry is launched.

"I have no doubt that in your heart you want to achieve the best for Puerto Rico, but in these circumstances, it is almost impossible.

On the other hand, exposing oneself to an impeachment process would add even more to this paralysis, because of the time it takes, producing greater anguish," Rivera Cruz said in a letter as quoted by Caribbean business.

The offensive messages were found among almost 900 pages of chats from Rossello's Telegram messenger obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Puerto Rican Justice Department spokeswoman Mariana Cobian said 11 summonses had been issued to those involved in the scandal, according to CNN, including members of the governor's cabinet. Investigators, in addition to questioning the chat group members, also planned on checking their cell phones, the report added.

On Tuesday, several hundred people gathered outside the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration in Washington calling for Rossello to resign.

Additional protests were also set to take place in Miami, Orlando, Florida, and at New York's Union Square.

Despite the clashes and protests, Rossello has refused to step down.

Related Topics

Scandal Governor Business Washington Twitter San Juan Circle Orlando Miami New York Florida Rivera Family From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

6 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

6 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

7 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

7 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.