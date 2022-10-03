Finland Summons Russian Envoy Over Referendums in DPR. LPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Finnish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Pavel Kuznetsov on Monday in a show of protest against the referendums on joining Russia held recently in Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Finnish MFA summoned the Ambassador of Russia today to express the strongest condemnation of the sham referenda and announcement of illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions by Russia," the ministry said on social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements with regional leaders on Friday to allow the accession of the four entities to Russia after a vast majority of their population voted in favor of the move on September 23-27.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday that diplomatic relations with Russia were almost frozen over its actions in Ukraine. The Polish ministry also summoned the Russian ambassador, who declined to comment on the meeting before it took place.