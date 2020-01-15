UrduPoint.com
Fire Forces Evacuation Of Spanish Airport In Tourism Hotspot

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:57 PM

Fire forces evacuation of Spanish airport in tourism hotspot

A fire broke out Wednesday on the roof of the airport in Alicante, a town on the eastern Mediterranean coast that is a tourism hotspot, forcing the evacuation of the building and disrupting flights

Alicante, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A fire broke out Wednesday on the roof of the airport in Alicante, a town on the eastern Mediterranean coast that is a tourism hotspot, forcing the evacuation of the building and disrupting flights.

"There was a fire on the roof of the terminal and for a while no one was allowed in or out," said a spokesman for Spanish airport operator Aena.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and the area was "being ventilated so the operations can resume," he said.

Four flights due to land at Alicante were diverted to other Spanish airports while several scheduled departures were delayed while the flames were extinguished, Aena said in a tweet.

The flames were visible from inside the terminal, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

