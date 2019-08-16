(@imziishan)

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The eastern DR Congo province of South Kivu has recorded its first confirmed cases of Ebola in the country's year-old epidemic, one of which was a fatality, the provincial government said Friday.

"Two cases which tested positive for Ebola were confirmed overnight in South Kivu, in Lwindi district in the Mwenga region," it said in a statement.

More than 1,900 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo since August 1, 2018, when the haemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu province and spread to neighbouring Ituri province.