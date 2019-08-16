UrduPoint.com
First Confirmed Ebola Cases In DR Congo's South Kivu Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:06 PM

First confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo's South Kivu province

The eastern DR Congo province of South Kivu has recorded its first confirmed cases of Ebola in the country's year-old epidemic, one of which was a fatality, the provincial government said Friday

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The eastern DR Congo province of South Kivu has recorded its first confirmed cases of Ebola in the country's year-old epidemic, one of which was a fatality, the provincial government said Friday.

"Two cases which tested positive for Ebola were confirmed overnight in South Kivu, in Lwindi district in the Mwenga region," it said in a statement.

More than 1,900 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo since August 1, 2018, when the haemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu province and spread to neighbouring Ituri province.

