JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The first hearing in the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended in the Jerusalem district court, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu was ordered by the court to be present during the first hearing to see the prosecution's conclusion and tell the court that he understands the charges against him. It has been decided that he will not need to be present again until the presentation of proof, according to the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Israeli lawyer Eli Gervits told Sputnik that the trial could go on for years "especially when a defendant is not under arrest when incarceration has not been chosen as a restrictive measure."

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.