UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Yezidi Militia Members Killed In Airstrike In Northern Iraq - Security Service

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Five Yezidi Militia Members Killed in Airstrike in Northern Iraq - Security Service

Five members of the Yezidi Sinjar Resistance Units, also referred to as al-Yabshah militia, were killed on Wednesday in airstrikes of unknown origin in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, the media center of the country's security service said

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Five members of the Yezidi Sinjar Resistance Units, also referred to as al-Yabshah militia, were killed on Wednesday in airstrikes of unknown origin in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, the media center of the country's security service said.

"Five al-Yabshah members were killed at 11:35 local time (08:35 GMT) this Wednesday in the unidentified airstrike in the Hittin base, in the northern part of the Nineveh Operations Command division," the military's press office said.

The Sinjar Resistance Units are supported by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, based in Turkey and Iraq.

Related Topics

Turkey Iraq Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessmen ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Proposed Measures to Decrease Poverty by 10% ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Human Rights Council Vows to Engage in Arr ..

2 minutes ago

Denver Nuggets coach to advise Serbia for Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall halts flight operation at Skardu Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Antibiotics may give rise to new harmful bacteria

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.