Food shortages leave Cubans in anguish over next meal

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) One thought lingers all day in the mind of Diana Ruiz: How will the Cuban mother feed her 6-year-old son, a dilemma faced by parents across an island hit by blackouts and food shortages.

"The first thing I say when I get out of bed is, what am I going to give my son to eat? And when I go to bed, what can I give him for a snack, or for his breakfast?" Ruiz tells AFP from her home in Nuevo Vedado, a central district in Havana.

The 31-year-old Ruiz, who is four months pregnant, moves in the narrow space between her cupboard, which holds some rice and a few rolls of bread, and a fridge containing more rice, a pot with a little stewed meat, containers of water and some juice.

"That's all there is," she says hopelessly in her house where she also lives with her blind father.

A clamor over food shortages and blackouts led hundreds of people to demonstrate in at least four Cuban cities on March 17, the largest protests since historic anti-government marches on July 11, 2021.

The unusual demonstrations erupted first in Santiago de Cuba, the island's second largest city, which has endured up to 13 hours a day of blackouts. Many of the protesters were women.

Days later, President Miguel Diaz-Canel attributed the unrest to "an accumulation of long blackouts that greatly annoy the population."

Food shortages, he added, were due to "fractures in the timely distribution of the basic food basket."

A human rights group, Justicia 11J, reported this week that it tallied 17 arrests related to the protests, while Spain-based Prisoners Defenders told AFP it has documented the detention of 38 people, six of whom were released.