Open Menu

Food Shortages Leave Cubans In Anguish Over Next Meal

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Food shortages leave Cubans in anguish over next meal

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) One thought lingers all day in the mind of Diana Ruiz: How will the Cuban mother feed her 6-year-old son, a dilemma faced by parents across an island hit by blackouts and food shortages.

"The first thing I say when I get out of bed is, what am I going to give my son to eat? And when I go to bed, what can I give him for a snack, or for his breakfast?" Ruiz tells AFP from her home in Nuevo Vedado, a central district in Havana.

The 31-year-old Ruiz, who is four months pregnant, moves in the narrow space between her cupboard, which holds some rice and a few rolls of bread, and a fridge containing more rice, a pot with a little stewed meat, containers of water and some juice.

"That's all there is," she says hopelessly in her house where she also lives with her blind father.

A clamor over food shortages and blackouts led hundreds of people to demonstrate in at least four Cuban cities on March 17, the largest protests since historic anti-government marches on July 11, 2021.

The unusual demonstrations erupted first in Santiago de Cuba, the island's second largest city, which has endured up to 13 hours a day of blackouts. Many of the protesters were women.

Days later, President Miguel Diaz-Canel attributed the unrest to "an accumulation of long blackouts that greatly annoy the population."

Food shortages, he added, were due to "fractures in the timely distribution of the basic food basket."

A human rights group, Justicia 11J, reported this week that it tallied 17 arrests related to the protests, while Spain-based Prisoners Defenders told AFP it has documented the detention of 38 people, six of whom were released.

Related Topics

Water Santiago De Cuba Havana March July Women All From

Recent Stories

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

9 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

10 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

10 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

10 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

10 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

10 hours ago
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album dr ..

Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

10 hours ago
 N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported of ..

N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence

10 hours ago
 Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive

Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive

10 hours ago
 Mourners express grief, anger after one week Mosco ..

Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre

10 hours ago
 Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques dur ..

Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan

11 hours ago
 Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over em ..

Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception

11 hours ago

More Stories From World