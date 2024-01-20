Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Friday:
Group B
In Abidjan
Cape Verde 3 (Bebe 32, Mendes 51, Pina 69) Mozambique 0
Played Thursday
Egypt 2 (Marmoush 69, Mohamed 74) Ghana 2 (Kudus 45+3, 71)
Playing later
Group C
In Yamoussoukro
