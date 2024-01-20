Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Published January 20, 2024

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Friday:

Group B

In Abidjan

Cape Verde 3 (Bebe 32, Mendes 51, Pina 69) Mozambique 0

Played Thursday

Egypt 2 (Marmoush 69, Mohamed 74) Ghana 2 (Kudus 45+3, 71)

Playing later

Group C

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal v Cameroon (1700 GMT)

Guinea v Gambia (2000 GMT)

