Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
SanPédro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Sunday:
Group F
In San Pedro
Morocco 1 (Hakimi 6) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Silas 76)
Zambia 1 (Daka 88) Tanzania 1 (Msuva 11)
Playing later
Group E
In Korhogo
South Africa v Namibia (2000 GMT)
Played Saturday
