Football: English Championship Result

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Birmingham 0

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Blackburn v Stoke, Cardiff v Preston, Hull v Swansea, Ipswich v West Brom (1230), Leeds v Rotherham, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, QPR v Norwich, Southampton v Huddersfield, Sunderland v Plymouth, Watford v Leicester

Sunday

Coventry v Millwall (1200)

