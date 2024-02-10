Football: English Championship Result
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Sheffield Wednesday 2 Birmingham 0
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Blackburn v Stoke, Cardiff v Preston, Hull v Swansea, Ipswich v West Brom (1230), Leeds v Rotherham, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, QPR v Norwich, Southampton v Huddersfield, Sunderland v Plymouth, Watford v Leicester
Sunday
Coventry v Millwall (1200)
