Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 34 25 3 6 70 29 78
Leeds 34 22 6 6 64 27 72
------------------------------------
Ipswich 33 20 9 4 65 44 69
Southampton 33 20 7 6 64 40 67
West Brom 33 16 7 10 48 31 55
Hull 33 16 6 11 49 42 54
------------------------------------
Preston 34 15 7 12 47 52 52
Coventry 34 13 12 9 51 40 51
Norwich 33 15 6 12 58 50 51
Sunderland 33 14 5 14 45 37 47
Watford 33 11 11 11 49 45 44
Bristol City 33 12 8 13 38 37 44
Middlesbrough 32 13 5 14 47 47 44
Cardiff 33 12 5 16 37 47 41
Birmingham 32 10 8 14 37 48 38
Blackburn 33 11 5 17 47 59 38
Plymouth 33 9 10 14 51 57 37
Swansea 33 9 9 15 41 54 36
Stoke 33 9 8 16 30 46 35
Huddersfield 33 7 13 13 38 54 34
Millwall 33 8 9 16 31 46 33
QPR 33 8 8 17 30 44 32
Sheff Wed 33 8 5 20 26 52 29
Rotherham 33 3 10 20 29 64 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
