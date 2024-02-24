Football: English Championship table

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 34 25 3 6 70 29 78

Leeds 34 22 6 6 64 27 72

------------------------------------

Ipswich 33 20 9 4 65 44 69

Southampton 33 20 7 6 64 40 67

West Brom 33 16 7 10 48 31 55

Hull 33 16 6 11 49 42 54

------------------------------------

Preston 34 15 7 12 47 52 52

Coventry 34 13 12 9 51 40 51

Norwich 33 15 6 12 58 50 51

Sunderland 33 14 5 14 45 37 47

Watford 33 11 11 11 49 45 44

Bristol City 33 12 8 13 38 37 44

Middlesbrough 32 13 5 14 47 47 44

Cardiff 33 12 5 16 37 47 41

Birmingham 32 10 8 14 37 48 38

Blackburn 33 11 5 17 47 59 38

Plymouth 33 9 10 14 51 57 37

Swansea 33 9 9 15 41 54 36

Stoke 33 9 8 16 30 46 35

Huddersfield 33 7 13 13 38 54 34

Millwall 33 8 9 16 31 46 33

QPR 33 8 8 17 30 44 32

Sheff Wed 33 8 5 20 26 52 29

Rotherham 33 3 10 20 29 64 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

